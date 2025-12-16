Two Caribbean countries added to new U.S. travel restrictions

Two Caribbean countries—Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica—are now subject to new United States travel restrictions under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump, citing concerns over screening, vetting and citizenship by investment programmes.

The measures, which take effect on January 1, 2026, partially suspend the entry of nationals of both countries as immigrants and on several non-immigrant visa categories, including B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M and J student visas.

According to the proclamation, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica were included because both countries have historically offered citizenship by investment without residency, which U.S. authorities say creates vulnerabilities in identity verification and vetting. Consular officers have also been directed to reduce the validity of other non-immigrant visas issued to nationals of the two states, where permitted by law.

The travel restrictions form part of a wider expansion and modification of earlier bans introduced during Trump’s first administration and reinstated in 2025. The White House said the policy is intended to protect U.S. national security and public safety by limiting entry from countries with deficient civil documentation, unreliable criminal records, high visa overstay rates or weak information-sharing practices.

Other Caribbean countries remain on the list. Haiti continues to face a full suspension of entry for both immigrants and non-immigrants, while Cuba remains subject to partial restrictions. Haiti was first added under earlier proclamations due to security concerns and governance challenges, while Cuba has faced limits related to cooperation on law enforcement and information sharing.

Beyond the Caribbean, the proclamation maintains full bans on countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and adds new full suspensions for states such as Mali, Niger and Syria. Partial restrictions were also imposed on several African nations and others worldwide.

The proclamation allows for limited exceptions, including lawful permanent residents, certain diplomatic visa holders, athletes attending major international sporting events, and case-by-case national interest waivers.