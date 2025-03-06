U.S Announces Visa Crackdown on Foreign Officials

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released an “Announcement of a Visa Restriction Policy Targeting Foreign Officials and Others Facilitating Illegal Migration into the United States.” It provides that

“I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign government officials, including immigration and customs officials, airport and port authority officials, and others believed to be responsible for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States, including through failure to enforce immigration laws or establishing and implementing policies and practices that knowingly facilitate the transit of aliens intending to illegally immigrate into the United States via the U.S. southwest border.”

The visa restrictions sound like another weapon in an effort to restrict undocumented immigration.