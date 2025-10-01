U.S backs T&T’s Dragon Gas Project with Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on September 30th to discuss deepening ties between the United States and Trinidad & Tobago.

According to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the talks centered on regional security, counternarcotics cooperation, and energy security.

Rubio praised T&T’s efforts to combat Transnational Criminal Organizations and crack down on illicit narcotics and firearms trafficking.

The leaders also addressed the crisis in Haiti, reaffirming support for the UN Security Council’s resolution to establish a UN Support Office for Haiti and Gang Suppression Force.

On energy, Rubio acknowledged the strategic importance of the Dragon Gas Project to Trinidad & Tobago’s economic future and regional stability. He assured that U.S. backing for the deal would be structured to prevent significant benefits flowing to Venezuela’s Maduro regime.

The Secretary stressed that stronger U.S.–T&T cooperation will be critical in:

Disrupting narcotrafficking networks

Enhancing regional security

Safeguarding prosperity across the Caribbean