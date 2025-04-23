U.S Court Clears Way for Probe into Antigua’s PM Finances

U.S. Court clears path for corruption probe into PM Browne’s finances to proceed

A U.S. federal court has lifted a temporary block on subpoenas aimed at uncovering potential financial misconduct involving Prime Minister Gaston Browne, his family, and close associates.

The decision, handed down by Judge Jesse M. Furman in the Southern District of New York, allows discovery to proceed in an international legal matter brought by Yulia Guryeva-Motlokhov, a businesswoman seeking evidence for use in foreign legal proceedings tied to the seizure and sale of the luxury yacht Alfa Nero.

The subpoenas target international wire transfer records linked to 19 individuals and entities, including Browne, his wife Minister Maria Browne, and others alleged to be involved in questionable transactions.

The U.S. court ruled that efforts to quash or delay the subpoenas lacked merit and emphasized that the privacy claims made by Browne’s legal team were minimal given the nature of the records sought.

To protect against premature public disclosure, the court ordered that any financial documents obtained through the subpoenas be handled on an Attorneys’-Eyes-Only basis.