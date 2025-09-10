U.S. Delegation Pays Courtesy Visit on the OECS Commission

Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, welcomed officials attached to the Embassy of the United States of America to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean on Thursday, September 4, 2025. ​

Ms. Alexandra J. King Pile, Saint Lucia and Multilateral Affairs Advisor, and Ms. Amelia E. Swift, Political Specialist, paid a courtesy visit on the Director General of the OECS at the OECS Commission Headquarters, Castries, Saint Lucia. The purpose of the visit was for the members of the U.S. delegation to formally introduce themselves to the Director General of the OECS, and gain general insights into the work of the OECS Commission. The Director General welcomed the delegation and provided an overview of the Commission’s work.

Dr. Jules apprised the U.S. delegation of a few of the initiatives currently being undertaken. He also recounted several impactful projects previously implemented by the OECS Commission with the generous support of the United States, expressing his appreciation for their contributions and collaboration.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining contact and continuing dialogue moving forward.