U.S. Developer Eyes “Mustique-Like” Destination on Mayreau

Windward Properties Launches Sales for Luxury Beachfront Bungalows in Mayreau

Kamran Mohsenin, a U.S. developer and the founder of Windward Properties, is engaged in the creation of a contemporary island community on Mayreau in the Southern Grenadines.

The Windward Properties website articulates that they have commenced pre-opening sales for their opulent beachfront bungalows, which are ideally situated on Mayreau’s Windward Beach.

During a discussion with API, Mohsenin expressed that his enterprise is in the process of developing an entertainment centre in Paradise, the sole resort within the Tobago Keys Marine Park.

“Currently, we possess 3.4 acres of land, with plans to develop up to 15 contemporary bungalows. In light of the elevated cost of living in this region, our intention is to ensure accessibility by setting room rates between $300 and $400″.

Mohsenin indicated that they would be establishing a 2000 square foot vertical farm for the visitors arriving from the U.S.

“We are exploring the concept of elevated dining that emphasises the journey of food from farm to table and sea to table; our focus is significantly on culinary excellence.”

The projected investment, as articulated by Mohsenin, when fully realised and excluding land costs, is anticipated to be in the vicinity of US$4 million, a figure deemed reasonable for the undertaking.

During the API interview, Mohsenin expressed gratitude towards the government for its concessions and indicated his intention to promote increased investment in Mayreau.

“I would happily show up in videos to encourage companies to come here. We want more resorts here; we want four resorts on this island. We would love to have four resorts on this island. We believe that Mayreau could serve as a Mustique-like destination for the rest of us”.

Mohsenin stated that upon the completion of the resort in approximately a month, employment is expected to range between 50 and 60 individuals, and it will be promoted under the brand name ‘Windward Mayreau.’

Mohsenin asserted that St Vincent stands out as the most conducive environment for business, particularly when contrasted with San Francisco, where the wait for a building permit extends to three years.