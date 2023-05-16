U.S. Embassy Bridgetown announces new procedure for receiving passport

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados has a new procedure for receiving passports. As of May 19, we will no longer accept packages mailed directly to the U.S. Embassy—packages received after this date will be returned to the sender without visa action.

Please follow the updated instructions you received in your email to ensure that packages arrive at our courier location.

This new process will ensure you are able to track the location of your passport(s) using your airway bill.

There is only one free approved location for drop off and pick up of Consular packages included in the visa fee:

Courier Facility: DHL HEAD OFFICE Bridgetown

Address: DHL EXPRESS BARBADOS

Airport Commercial Center Pilgrim Road

Christchurch

Bridgetown

Applicants residing outside of Barbados but within the Consular District have the option of purchasing ‘Premium Delivery Service’ to collect their documents for an additional fee, (Visit: http://ow.ly/vSOI50OjHZk to see the list of courier locations), or they must collect their documents from the DHL office in Barbados at no additional cost.

Please Note:

Visas Update: On May 30, 2023, the application fee for U.S. visitor visas and other non-petition-based NIVs will increase from $160 to $185. Petition-based (H, L, O, P, Q, and R) visa fees will increase from $190 to $205. E visa application fees will increase from $205 to $315.