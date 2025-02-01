U.S. Envoy Departs Venezuela with 6 Americans After Meeting Maduro

In a surprise development, U.S. envoy Richard Grenell announced on Friday that he was returning to the United States with six American citizens following a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

Grenell, a key figure in former President Donald Trump’s administration, had been sent to Venezuela with the goal of securing the release of detained Americans. Earlier on Friday, U.S. officials confirmed that securing the Americans’ freedom was a top priority amid the Trump administration’s broader immigration and anti-gang initiatives.

Posting a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing himself aboard a plane with the freed detainees—who were dressed in light blue prison uniforms—Grenell wrote: “We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens. They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him.”

Trump also celebrated the news, calling the detainees “hostages” and commending Grenell for bringing them home.

The exact number of Americans held in Venezuela remains unclear, but officials have previously acknowledged at least nine detainees. The Maduro government has accused many of them of terrorism, labeling some as high-level mercenaries. Venezuelan authorities often claim that opposition figures and foreign detainees are conspiring with the U.S. to commit acts of terrorism—allegations that U.S. officials have consistently denied.