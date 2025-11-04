U.S govt shutdown could close some US airspace

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Tuesday he could be forced to close some of the national airspace to air traffic if the federal government shutdown extends for another week, warning of travel chaos and sparking a selloff in airline shares.

The shutdown entered its 35th day due to a political stalemate over government funding, forcing air traffic controllers and airport security screeners to work without pay.

The standoff is amplifying staffing shortages, causing widespread flight delays and longer security wait times.

Nearly 50% of all major air traffic control facilities face staffing shortages, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Air traffic controllers are required to work without pay for the duration of the shutdown.

About 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without pay, according to the FAA. On Friday, the agency said that 80% of New York area staff had called out.