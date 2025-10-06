U.S. indicts Azruddin Mohamed on fraud, money laundering charges

Azruddin, Nazar Mohamed indicted in United States on 11 charges

Guyanese Businessman and leader of the newly formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, have been indicted in the United States on 11 charges.

These include wire fraud, gold smuggling, and money laundering.

The case was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The businessmen were sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2024.