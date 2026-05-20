The United States government has officially indicted former Cuban leader Raul Castro for his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft, an event that resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

This legal action represents a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions, as the current American administration seeks to apply maximum pressure on the island’s communist leadership.

While U.S. officials offer humanitarian aid and demand accountability for past violence, Cuban authorities have condemned the move as a cynical byproduct of a devastating economic blockade.

The situation is further complicated by recent U.S. military interventions in the region, leading to threats of violent conflict if similar actions are taken against Havana.

These documents highlight a volatile period of geopolitical friction defined by historical grievances and the pursuit of regime change.