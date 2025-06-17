The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, through its Division of Social Development, welcomed a U.S. Navy medical team that delivered geriatric care training to caregivers, nurses and wardens in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The two-day training workshop, held at the Hillsborough Government School, was conducted by members of the hospital ship USNS Comfort, as part of their 16th “Continuing Promise’’ mission.

The workshop covered essential topics such as basic life support (BLS), dementia and Alzheimer’s care, and catheter care. Participants also received hands-on CPR training.

The U.S. Navy team was headed by Lieutenant Commander Vivanco Ruby, an Adult/Geriatric Clinical Nurse Specialist.

Program Coordinator Nadina Williams expressed gratitude to the team from the USNS Comfort, which is led by the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command.

“We thank the U.S. Navy for their commitment and knowledge-sharing as we continue to strengthen healthcare support across our islands,’’ Williams said.

This training comes as Carriacou and Petite Martinique continue to build resilience following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.