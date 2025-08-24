U.S sees 1000% spike in breast cancer among covid vaxxed women

Breast cancer diagnoses have skyrocketed by an alarming 1000% among American women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

From 2019 to 2021, there were approximately 26,000 recorded cases of breast cancer per year.

In 2023, a shocking 297,000 breast cancer cases were recorded, marking a staggering 1042.3% spike in just five years.

Natural health advocates argue that the increase in cancer cases, particularly aggressive and late-stage cancers among young individuals, is directly linked to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The author suggests that the rapid increase in cancer cases, especially among those with no family history of the disease, is being overlooked or ignored by the medical community due to potential repercussions for speaking out against the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the alarming spike in highly aggressive cancers diagnosed during the later stages has so-called “experts” in the medical community baffled.

However, several experts are raising the alarm about the rise in the phenomenon that is being dubbed “turbo cancer.”

One of the experts warning the public about the issue is renowned oncologist Dr. William Makis.