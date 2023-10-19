U.S State Department issues ‘worldwide’ travel warning for Americans

The US State Department has issued a “worldwide” travel advisory, warning Americans to exercise increased caution to avoid becoming victims of possible terror attacks.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the agency warned.

The move came in the wake of Joe Biden’s visit to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the IDF continues its military response in Gaza. On 7 October, Hamas launched an attack that killed approximately 2,000 Israelis. The IDF launched a response attack shortly after that has displaced more than a million Palestinians and killed more than 3,785 Gazans, according to the Gaza health ministry’s data.

Protests broke out around the region after an explosion ripped through the hospital, killing hundreds and injuring more. Hamas blamed the IDF, claiming the Israeli military intentionally targeted the hospital. Israeli officials insisted they had evidence to pin the attack on Hamas. The IDF has targeted healthcare facilities in the past, even as recently as just days before the hospital attack. Hamas has also attacked civilians and healthcare facilities in its fight against Israel.

US officials, including Joe Biden, have sided with the IDF, and publicly stated that they believe Hamas was responsible for the attack.

The US State Department recommends that US citizens “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.”

The agency raised the travel advisory for Lebanon and Israel to its highest level, and has authorized non-emergency US government workers and their families to leave.

The last time the State Department issued a “worldwide” advisory was in August 2022 after the US military killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.