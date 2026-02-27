U.S. State Dept. cuts Dominica visa validity from 10 Yrs to 3 months

Updated U.S. Department of State reciprocity schedules indicate that Dominican nationals seeking several U.S. nonimmigrant visas may now receive visa stamps valid for three months and limited to a single entry, a sharp shift from the longer multi-year, multiple-entry terms many travelers were used to.

Dominica is not the only country reflected in recent reciprocity tables with tightened terms. Antigua and Barbuda’s reciprocity schedule shows the same three-month, single-entry validity across key categories, meaning the change is not limited to Dominica alone. In contrast, other Caribbean countries continue to show longer validity and multiple-entry terms for certain visitor visas, underscoring that the updates vary by nationality under the reciprocity framework.

The reciprocity schedule governs the visa stamp’s validity period and number of entries for travel, but it is separate from the length of time a traveler is allowed to remain in the United States after admission. Authorized stay is determined at the port of entry and reflected on the I-94 record, which is not the same as the visa stamp’s validity window.

The tightening of visa validity for Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda comes against the backdrop of intensifying international scrutiny of citizenship-by-investment programs, often called “golden passport” schemes. Investigative reporting in recent years has raised concerns that some individuals who obtained Dominican citizenship through investment later appeared in law-enforcement or sanctions-related contexts, prompting questions about the strength and consistency of vetting.

Dominica has operated a citizenship-by-investment program for decades, allowing qualified applicants to obtain citizenship through set investment routes, including contributions to government funds and approved real-estate options. The program has been a significant revenue source for the country, funding development priorities and public initiatives.

In response to growing external pressure—particularly around due diligence, agent oversight, and harmonized standards—Eastern Caribbean governments have also moved toward deeper regional coordination. Public documents and announcements describe steps toward a regional regulatory framework intended to strengthen governance, unify baseline standards, and reduce “weak link” risk across the participating programs.