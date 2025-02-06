U.S. Taxpayers funded drag show in Ecuador through USAID

Yesterday, the New York Post dropped more receipts exposing the Biden State Department’s radical, far-left agenda with an article that reveals video of a drag workshop in Ecuador funded by American taxpayers.

The Biden State Department paid Fundacion Dialogo Diverso, an LGBTQ group in Ecuador, nearly $75,000 over three years, including a $25,000 grant last year. The group tapped into those funds to put on a two-day drag workshop and produce a video of the event.

Fundacion Dialogo Diverso’ video notes in the credits that funds from the U.S. government were used to bankroll the performance.

This is just the latest in a series of outrageous State Department and United States Agency for International Development grants uncovered by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.