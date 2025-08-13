U.S to revoke visas of Grenada officials over Cuba medical programme

US imposes visa restriction on Grenada’s government officials and their families

The United States government on Wednesday said it has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on Grenadian government officials, and their family members, for their complicity in the Cuban regime’s medical mission scheme.

The US State Department said that the measures will also be targeting African and Cuban government officials. The statement did not name any of the officials from the three countries.

In a statement, Washington said that these government officials were complicit in the Cuban regime’s medical mission scheme in which medical professionals are ‘rented’ by other countries at high prices and most of the revenue is kept by the Cuban authorities.

It said that this scheme enriches the corrupt Cuban regime while depriving the Cuban people of essential medical care.

“The United States continues to engage governments, and will take action as needed, to bring an end to such forced labour. We urge governments to pay the doctors directly for their services, not the regime slave masters,” according to the US State Department statement.

“The United States aims to support the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity and promote accountability for those who perpetuate their exploitation. We call on all nations that support democracy and human rights to join us in this effort to confront the Cuban regime’s abuses and stand with the Cuban people,” the statement added.