U.S. Virgin Islands Calls for Recognition of Black Pioneers

USVI Official Celebrates the Achievements of U.S. Virgin Islanders, Caribbean People, and African Americans

On the occasion of Black History Month, Teri Helenese, Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, is calling for the amplification of the voices and achievements of members of the African Diaspora. In a time when minority voices risk being drowned out, this annual observance serves as both a tribute and a call to action – ensuring that the contributions of Black pioneers, including Virgin Islanders, Caribbean nationals, and African Americans, are recognized and celebrated year-round.

The 2025 theme, “African Americans and Labor,” highlights the role Black workers have played in shaping industries, advancing civil rights, and building communities. Throughout history, Caribbean and African American labor movements have been at the forefront of struggles for equality, fair wages, and social justice.

Honoring U.S. Virgin Islanders and Caribbean Trailblazers

The U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean have produced extraordinary leaders whose impact has resonated in politics, activism, sports, and social justice. These athletes, activists and cultural icons have demonstrated resilience and determination that continue to inspire today.

Among them is David Hamilton Jackson, a revered labor leader and journalist who fought for workers’ rights and press freedom in the Virgin Islands, leaving a lasting legacy in civil rights. Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress and a groundbreaking presidential candidate, traced her roots to Barbados and Guyana. She was a trailblazer in advocating for racial and gender equality.

In sports, Tim Duncan, a five-time NBA champion and St. Croix native, exemplifies excellence and dedication. He uses his platform to uplift his community.

A defining moment in the Territory’s history was the Fireburn Rebellion of 1878, led by Queen Mary, Queen Agnes, and Queen Mathilda. These women organized a revolt against oppressive labor conditions on St. Croix’s plantations. Their defiance, now commemorated as part of Virgin Islands history, symbolizes the unyielding fight for justice and human dignity, aligning with this year’s Black History Month theme of labor and worker advocacy.

“The story of the U.S. Virgin Islands is one of resilience, strength and leadership,” said Helenese. “Our people have always been at the forefront of change, not only in the Caribbean but also around the world. Black History Month is an opportunity to recognize those who paved the way and to inspire future generations to build on their legacy.”

The Shared Legacy of Caribbean and African American History

The deep-rooted connections between the Caribbean and African American communities have been forged through centuries of migration, cultural exchange, and shared struggles for justice. Caribbean-born leaders, such as civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture) from Trinidad and Tobago, played pivotal roles in shaping movements for racial equality in the United States. Today, Caribbean Americans continue to influence politics, arts, business, and activism, strengthening the global Black diaspora.

A defining moment in this shared history came recently when Jamaica’s Marcus Garvey, a towering figure in the Pan-African movement, was granted a posthumous pardon. Garvey’s legacy as a champion of Black empowerment, economic self-sufficiency, and global unity remains a source of inspiration. His influence transcended generations, shaping the consciousness of both Caribbean and African American communities.

“The spirit of Marcus Garvey’s teachings lives on,” Helenese noted. “His vision for Black self-determination and economic empowerment continues to resonate today, reinforcing the importance of unity, self-sufficiency, and pride in our heritage.”

A Reflection from Teri Helenese

For Helenese, Black History Month is not only about honoring the past – it is a call to action.

“Black History Month is a time for remembrance, but also for progress,” Helenese says. “It’s about uplifting the next generation, promoting pride in our heritage, and ensuring that the stories of our trailblazers are never forgotten. We must continue advocating for our communities, celebrating our achievements, and working toward a more inclusive future.”

Her commitment to strengthening the bridge between the Caribbean and the United States remains steadfast. Through economic development, cultural exchange, and education initiatives, she seeks to empower younger generations to embrace their roots and contribute to their communities with purpose and pride.

A Call for Year-Round Recognition

Black history is not confined to a single month – it is an ongoing story of excellence, resilience and unity. Helenese urges individuals and organizations to actively support Black-led initiatives, amplify Black voices, and preserve the legacies of those who fought for progress.

“When we honor and elevate Black achievements, we lay a foundation for future generations to build upon,” she says. “By standing together, we ensure that the stories of our pioneers – and the struggles they overcame – continue to light the way forward.”

Through remembrance, celebration, and advocacy, “the legacy of our people” remains a powerful force—one that will continue to shape history for generations to come, she asserted.