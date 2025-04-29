U.S Visa Services Suspended as Protests Rock Guyana

US Embassy cancels visa appointments and citizens services for Tuesday and Wednesday over protests

The US Embassy in Georgetown has announced the cancellation of all visa and American Citizen Services appointments for the Tuesday, 29th and Wednesday, 30th April, 2025.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Embassy announced that the decision was taken owing to the protests in Georgetown and surrounding areas.

Affected applicants will be rescheduled and will receive an email notification with their new appointment date, the Embassy explained.

Meanwhile, American citizens requiring emergency assistance may call 225-4126. The Embassy is also asking that its website gy.usembassy.gov and social media page be monitored for additional updates.

The announcement from the American Embassy came as protests erupted across Georgetown and other parts of the country on Monday evening after the post-mortem examination conducted on 11-year-old Adriana Younge, who was found dead in a hotel pool at Tuschen, concluded that she died by drowning.