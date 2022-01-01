UAE To Ban Unvaxxed Citizens From Travelling Abroad from Jan 10

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated Emirati citizens from travelling abroad from Jan. 10, according to the state news agency WAM reported, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The UAE has pushed a comprehensive vaccination campaign for its nearly 10 million population.

On Saturday, the UAE announced 2,556 new daily coronavirus cases, an increasing of 130 infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 764,493.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,165.

With Reuters