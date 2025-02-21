UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project Delivers Essential Equipment

The distribution of production implements, farm equipment and irrigation systems continued under the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project in Region One (1) at the Wallilabou Agricultural Station.

Farmers highlighted how these provisions would significantly boost their farming operations, helping them to increase their yield and adopt more efficient production methods.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

The project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour. It is being financed through a loan from the World Bank.