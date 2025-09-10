UBEC to hosts information sessions in SVG for MSMEs

he Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, funded by the World Bank, is pleased to announce the upcoming Business Development Services (BDS) Information Sessions for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Venue: Centre for Enterprise Development Conference Room

Centre for Enterprise Development Conference Room Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Platform: Zoom

Zoom Link: http://bit.ly/4nlLaSK

These sessions follow similar successful engagements recently held in Grenada and Saint Lucia, where MSME owners in the fisheries, marine tourism, and waste management sectors received practical guidance on accessing grant funding and technical support under the Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme.

About the Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme

The Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme is a flagship component of UBEC that provides financial support and capacity building to enterprises in the Blue Economy. It is designed to strengthen competitiveness, encourage innovation, and boost climate resilience across priority sectors.

Window 1 provides grants ranging from USD $5,000 – $25,000 for individual MSMEs .

provides grants ranging from for . Window 2 provides grants ranging from USD $100,000 – $150,000 for value-chain partnerships (three or more MSMEs working collaboratively).

Lives of MSME owners across the region are already being transformed by the Programme, as they expand their businesses, strengthen operations, and improve their ability to access new markets.

The Window 1 Call for Proposals will be officially launched in the coming weeks. MSMEs in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines engaged in the Blue Economy are strongly encouraged to participate in the Information Sessions and prepare to apply.