Ubersoca Cruise events in St Thomas incident free says USVI police

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) wishes to congratulate the whole Virgin Islands community for being excellent safety stewards during the Ubersoca Cruise festivities on St Thomas.

The VIPD stated that while thousands came in St Thomas for the Ubersoca J’ouvert and after party on Thursday, the Police Department and other law enforcement agencies prioritized the protection of visitors and the community.

“On behalf of Commissioner Ray Martinez and the rest of the leadership team at the Virgin Islands Police Department, we would like to thank the entire Virgin Islands community for coming out and being great stewards of safety and security throughout the Ubersoca Cruise events here on St Thomas,” Assistant Commissioner Mario Brooks said. The globe watched as hundreds of visitors and residents partied in Charlotte Amalie’s streets without incident. This similar excitement will be carried over into Carnival week, which begins in just a few days.

Always keep an eye out for one another and be your brother’s keeper. Above all, remember that the goal is to have a fun and safe Carnival.”

Steven Phillip, Chief of Police for the Districts of St. Thomas, St. John, and Water Island, also extended gratitude to the community. “I’d like to thank the community for making the Ubersoca Cruise events enjoyable and safe.” It was a success, and I’m confident we’ll do it again for our formal carnival celebrations. I’d also like to congratulate the Virgin Islands Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment to serving as guardians of our community.”

Source : Loop News