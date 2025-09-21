Ad image
UK, Canada, Australia recognize Palestinian state, U.S stands alone

Times Staff
After the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia joined the ranks of countries recognizing a Palestinian state, a senior Hamas official on Sunday hailed the move as a victory.

“These developments represent a victory for Palestinian rights and the justice of our cause, and send a clear message: no matter how far the occupation goes in its crimes, it will never be able to erase our national rights,” Mahmoud Mardawi told the AFP news agency.


Hamas is designated as a terror organization by Israel, the US, EU, Germany and others.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein warned in a post on X that the move risks further destabilizing the region.

“This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future,” said Marmorstein. 

