UKFMCT Brings Relief to Union Island Families

EC$231K TO SUPPORT POST HURRICANE BERYL RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS

The UK Friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust (UKFMCT) has donated over EC$ 231,000.00 in building supplies to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), to assist with the ongoing post Hurricane Beryl rehabilitation and reconstruction activities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The donation of building suUKFMCT pplies by the UK Friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust includes windows and doors to assist families of approximately fifty households on Union Island.

The donation comes as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG) intensifies its reconstruction efforts to assist home owners in the Southern Grenadines and other areas throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose properties were damaged during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024.