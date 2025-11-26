His Excellency the Governor, Andrew Murdoch CMG, recently welcomed representatives from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to Bermuda, marking an important step in deepening economic cooperation between Bermuda and the United Kingdom.

As the UK Government’s export credit agency, UKEF supports global trade and investment, backing major projects in over 200 countries — from renewable energy to infrastructure and transportation. Their visit builds on strong bilateral ties, with trade between Bermuda and the UK reaching £4.4 billion in the four quarters to Q2 2025.

During their time on island, UKEF officials met with the Acting Premier and several Government Ministers to discuss opportunities aligned with national priorities, including sustainable development, infrastructure, and economic growth.

Governor Murdoch noted:

“The visit reinforces the shared commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and unlocking new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment… benefitting businesses and communities on both sides of the Atlantic.”

A Government spokesperson added that the visit reflects commitments made at the 2024 Joint Ministerial Council, strengthened through collaboration between the London Office, FCDO, UKEF, and Government House.

UKEF also engaged with Bermuda’s business community—supported by the BDA—to explore future partnerships in areas such as sustainable infrastructure, the blue economy, and financial services.

This visit follows a successful webinar with British Expertise International, bringing together over 80 UK and Overseas Territories businesses to identify new avenues for collaboration.