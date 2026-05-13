UK grant fuels SVG botanical garden’s plant rejuvenation

Plant Rejuvenation for Climate Change Adaptation in the SVG Botanical Garden

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) received a grant from the British High Commission to implement a project aimed at rejuvenating and propagating plant species within the SVG Botanical Garden.

The project, which will be carried out over a 12-month period, is designed to enhance the interpretation and education of plant species for both students and visitors participating in guided tours of the Garden. It will also focus on improving the overall visitor experience through upgraded signage and educational features.

A key objective of the initiative is to increase the resilience of plant life within the Garden in response to the impacts of climate change. In recent years, the Botanical Garden has experienced the effects of extreme heat and other weather-related conditions, resulting in the loss of some plant species and the stunted growth of others.

To address these challenges, the project activities will include the replanting of sections of the landscape, as well as the training of staff in tree management and plant propagation. By strengthening staff knowledge and skills, the NPRBA aims to ensure improved care and long-term sustainability of plants both on the lawn and within the nursery.

By nurturing resilience in one of SVG’s most treasured green spaces, the United Kingdom Government continues to demonstrate how climate diplomacy begins at home protecting biodiversity, inspiring community action and fostering a more sustainable future for generations to come.