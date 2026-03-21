British national Warren-Lee Davies faces drug charges in St Vincent

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is facing growing scrutiny over what appears to be a double standard in its public disclosure of drug seizures.

While authorities were quick to provide photographic evidence of a 2.5-kilogramme cocaine bust involving a British national this week, the nation is still waiting for visual confirmation of a record-breaking $500 million haul reported over a month ago.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, officers at the Argyle International Airport arrested Warren-Lee Davies after discovering 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine in his possession as he prepared to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

Davies pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession on March 20 and has been remanded for sentencing. In its official reports, the police released photos of the wrapped cocaine seized from Davies, maintaining the traditional protocol of “performative transparency”.

However, this openness has not been extended to the events following a February 13 U.S. drone strike in St. Vincent’s territorial waters. Despite Minister of National Security St. Clair Leacock’s public claim that the operation resulted in a narcotics bust worth some $500 million, the police have yet to provide any photos of this massive haul.

The discrepancy between the state’s narrative and the physical evidence has fueled deep public cynicism. While the government speaks of a half-billion-dollar “large-scale proliferation,” the actual results of the joint narcotics operation led to the recovery of only 22.9 pounds of cocaine from two local men, Sebastian “Bush” Audain and Alvin Cyrus.

To reach a $500 million valuation by international standards—such as those used by the U.S. Coast Guard—authorities would need to seize between 45,000 and 61,000 pounds of cocaine. At current market rates, the 22.9 pounds actually recovered is worth roughly $185,000, suggesting the government’s figure is a massive exaggeration of nearly 2,700 times the international rate.

The mystery is further complicated by contradictions at the highest levels of government. Prime Minister Godwin Friday initially adopted a posture of ambiguity, claiming there was no “real official confirmation” of the drone strike. This was immediately contradicted by Minister Leacock, who confirmed the strike and began “tallying the spoils” of the operation.

In St. Vincent, the visual display of seized guns, ammunition, and drugs is traditionally viewed as a vital check against corruption and proof of police efficacy. The decision to display the relatively minor Warren-Lee Davies seizure while keeping the alleged $500 million haul invisible has left many demanding accountability for what critics are calling a “fiscal fantasy”.

As the public awaits evidence of the vanishing half-billion dollars, the contrast in police reporting remains a symbol of state opacity and a profound failure of statecraft.