This publication, along with European financial investigators, can confirm that the major UK property scam using the Trellis skyscraper was partly run from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

1 Undershaft, informally known as the Trellis, is a skyscraper planned for the City of London’s financial district. Upon completion, it will be the second-tallest skyscraper in the UK.

Paul Mantoura, a UK/Lebanese national based in south London, used Platinum Advisors Ltd. (www.platinumassociates.com.br) to market the false investment opportunity to investors.

Platinum, according to the information uncovered, was registered at International Business Services Ltd., based at the Financial Services Centre, Stoney Ground, Kingstown.

The information obtained further revealed that Platinum banked at the now-defunct Loyal Bank, which went into liquidation in August 2018.

Platinum and Mantoura also ran the false web site trademarkint.com, portraying Trade Mark International as a Cayman company that never actually existed.

DLA Piper, legal representatives for the owners of the property (the Trellis skyscraper), recently confirmed that their client had no association whatsoever with this investment scam run by Mantoura.

The named “guaranteeing” banks, Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank, also confirmed they have no connection with this investment scam.

Commerzbank AG is a global German universal bank headquartered in Frankfurt.