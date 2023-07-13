UK: Public sector workers offered pay rises of around 6%

According to the government, more than one million public sector personnel, including teachers, police officers, and doctors, have been awarded salary raises ranging from 5% to 7%.

Police and prison personnel in England and Wales would receive a 7% wage increase under the proposals, while teachers and junior physicians in England would receive 6.5% and 6% raises, respectively.

Four teaching unions said the agreement will put an end to their strike.

They stated that they would recommend that their members accept the offer.

Will wage increases for doctors and teachers result in inflation?

When asked how he planned to pay for raises, Rishi Sunak stated that it would “mean choices – I’m not shying away from that.”

“It’s not about cutting; it’s just about focusing on public sector workers’ pay rather than other things,” he added, maintaining that adjustments could be implemented “without affecting frontline service delivery.”

He also stated that the government would raise more than £1 billion by “significantly” increasing visa application fees and the tax that migrants pay to access the NHS.

Teachers and police officers will see pay increases beginning in September, while others, including doctors, dentists, and police officers, will see raises beginning in April.

Apart from junior doctors and dentists, the pay of NHS workers in England are not included in these proposals.

NHS employees will receive a 5% salary increase under a pact announced earlier this year. Ambulance drivers, nurses, physiotherapists, and porters will all receive a one-time payment of at least £1,655.

Source : BBC