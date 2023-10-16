UK says the Jamaican Governor-General can visit without a visa

Britain has sought to reassure Jamaica’s head of state that he will not need a visa to enter the country, in response to a question posed on social media by the Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte.

Marlene Forte, co-chairperson of the Government’s Constitutional Reform Committee tasked with driving Jamaica’s move towards republican status, questioned why the Governor General be “required to apply for and obtain a visa to travel to UK on official business?” in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

She also stated that the “Independence Constitution of Jamaica 1962 gives the British Monarch the deepest protection in the Jamaican government.” The Governor General is King Charles III’s personal representative.”

In her query, the minister mentioned the British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Judith Slater, as well as the UK Home Office.

However, the British High Commissioner stated on X that the head of state does not need a visa to enter the United Kingdom.

“The Governor General and Lady Allen are not required to obtain a visa; instead, a vignette, or stamp, is placed in their passports stating that they are exempt from visa requirements.” “This is renewed every two years,” added Slater.

To enter the UK, Jamaicans must get a visa, which includes appearing before the Privy Council in London, the country’s highest court of appeal.

In 2003, Britain imposed a visa ban on Jamaica, claiming that it was an immigration precaution.

Malahoo Forte said earlier this month that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will reveal the administration’s position on whether Jamaica should accept the appellate jurisdiction of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which was established in February 2001 by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments to replace the Privy Council.

