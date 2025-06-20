New British High Commissioner to St Vincent and the Grenadines accredited

The Government of the United Kingdom has announced the appointment of Simon Mustard as the new British High Commissioner to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the broader Eastern Caribbean. Mr Mustard, who is resident in Barbados, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fostering strong diplomatic relations in the region.

The new British High Commissioner expressed his delight at returning to the Caribbean, where he began his diplomatic career over 20 years ago in Belize. “I am thrilled to return to the Caribbean, a region that holds a special place in my diplomatic life. I look forward to getting to know the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and to working closely with regional governments to address shared challenges and opportunities.”, he said.

Mr Mustard presented his credentials to Dr The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday 19 June 2025. The High Commissioner then paid a courtesy call with Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General, before visiting the UK Funded Kingstown Port Modernisation project. This initiative, valued at £158 million, is the largest UK-supported project in the Eastern Caribbean. and is designed to provide essential climate resilient infrastructure for economic activity on the island. The United Kingdom has contributed £28 million in grant funding towards the project, underscoring its commitment to sustainable development and regional resilience.

His previous postings include assignments in Central America, Washington D.C, the Middle East, Africa, and London. He also served as British High Commissioner to both Sierra Leone and Malawi. High Commissioner Mustard holds a degree in International Relations from the University of Aberdeen.

As High Commissioner, Mr. Mustard will focus on advancing key priorities for the UK’s engagement in the region, including security cooperation, economic growth, climate resilience, and sustainable development.