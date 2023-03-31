UK specialists to conduct strategic review of the Barbados Police Service

The Barbados Police Service will undergo a strategic review by senior police officials from the United Kingdom (UK) (TBPS).

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Dale Marshall, and UK Minister for the Americas and Caribbean David Rutley met on Wednesday to discuss increased British support for Barbados in its fight against serious and organized crime, as well as other matters.

According to a statement from the government, Prime Minister Mottley requested the review of TBPS.

The International Police Assistance Service of the United Kingdom will evaluate TBPS’ operating model and make recommendations to enhance its community policing and violent crime fighting capabilities.

The report, which will be submitted after the visit, will contribute to the design of a contemporary and responsive police force.

Barbados continues to benefit from Sirah Abraham’s presence in Bridgetown as the US-UK Criminal Justice Adviser. Her team has drafted a National Criminal Justice Strategy to address police capacity and court backlogs and has provided training on casefile standards to date.

Marshall stated that the government was committed to enhancing TBPS’s capabilities.

“This is reflected in the fact that we have provided unprecedented funding for the police service in the upcoming fiscal year. This strategic review will aid in evaluating the TBPS’s resources and its ability to protect our nation’s citizens, he said. “I appreciate the British government’s support for this initiative and our long-standing collaboration on criminal justice reform and other critical areas of international security.”

Rutley stated that the United Kingdom was committed to ensuring the security of Barbados, “with whom we share close familial and friendship ties.”

“We are confident that British policing expertise can assist the Barbados Police Service in combating violent crime and protecting its citizens,” he said.

Source : CMC