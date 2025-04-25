UK Trade with St Vincent Sees Significant Decline

As of April 7, total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and St Vincent and the Grenadines was £42 million in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024, a decrease of 31.1% or £19 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023.

Of this:

Total UK exports to St Vincent and the Grenadines amounted to £40 million in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024a decrease of 25.9% or £14 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023)

Total UK imports from St Vincent and the Grenadines amounted to £2 million in the four quarters to the end of Q32024 (a decrease of 71.4% or £5 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023).

According to the UK Govt, St Vincent and the Grenadines was the UK’s 175th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024

accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

In 2023, the outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in St Vincent and the Grenadines was £2 million, 70.8% or £5 million lower than in 2022. In 2023, St Vincent and the Grenadines accounted for less than 0.1% of the total UK outward FDI stock.

In 2023, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from St Vincent and the Grenadines was £19 million, 39.1% or £12 million lower than in 2022.

In 2023, St Vincent and the Grenadines accounted for less than 0.1% of the total UK inward FDI stock.