UK: Two children found dead in Stoke-on-Trent, woman arrested

Children killed at Stoke-on-Trent

A lady has been detained on suspicion of murder after a seven-year-old child and an 11-year-old boy were discovered dead in Stoke-on-Trent.

It comes just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, when police were summoned to a car wash on Campbell Road in response to reports of a stabbing involving a male and a woman.

A man in his 40s was transported to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics and has subsequently been released.

Officers then proceeded to a home on Flax Street and discovered two toddlers inside who were lifeless and injured.

Despite receiving assistance from paramedics, both of the unnamed victims died at the spot.

A 49-year-old woman who was first arrested in connection with the stabbing has been charged with murder and remains in detention.

Staffordshire Police has voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “due to recent police contact,” the force said.

“We can now confirm that the two people who died are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl,” Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said.

“Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers. “The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.” She continued: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children. I cannot imagine the pain and shock they are feeling. “We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.” Detectives have appealed for any information and are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from anyone in the area at the time. DCI Hannan added: “Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.”

Source : SKY NEWS UK