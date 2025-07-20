Darron Rodan John has been selected as the ULP’s candidate for the South Windward constituency in the upcoming 2025 general elections.

The 35-year-old lecturer was nominated during a candidate selection conference held at the Biabou Methodist School on Saturday, marking a significant transition in the constituency’s political landscape. John is set to succeed the current South Windward MP Frederick Augustus Stephenson, bringing a fresh perspective to the political arena.

John will face a formidable challenge from Andrew John, who is contesting the seat representing the New Democratic Party (NDP). The upcoming election promises to be a closely watched race, with both candidates bringing their unique backgrounds and vision for the constituency.

As a lecturer by profession, Darron John selection reflects the ULP’s strategy of introducing young, educated candidates who can connect with diverse voter demographics.

The nomination underscores the party’s commitment to nurturing emerging political talent and ensuring a dynamic, forward-looking approach to representation.