ULP marks labour day honouring workers, defending hard-won gains

The Backbone of Our Nation: Honouring Our Workers

As the nation observes Labour Day 2026, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) proudly recognizes the tireless dedication and invaluable contributions of all workers to the vital task of nation-building. The historical struggles of the working class remain a cornerstone in the development of the Vincentian component of our Caribbean civilization.

​On Labour Day 2026, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of fairness, equity, and justice for all workers. We invite all union members, community activists, and allies to stand in the vanguard to defend the gains of working people attained over recent decades.

​We honour the farmers, fishers, carpenters, masons, taxi and van drivers, and public servants who serve as the essential backbone of our developmental apparatus, driving the progress of our society through their daily labour. As we celebrate Labour Day, we must honour our history by remembering the struggles of our indigenous people and the hardships of slavery. Today, we call on all workers to stand in solidarity with those who fought for labour rights and to join the ongoing pursuit of reparatory justice for the legacies of slavery and genocide.

​Let us celebrate the achievements of the past while remaining vigilant in the face of ongoing challenges. Political victimisation at the workplace must be given zero tolerance. All workers must continue to embrace the power of solidarity in honour of the legacy of the Labour movement.

Happy Labour Day!