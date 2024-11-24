‘Mount Zion Awaits’, Ralph Gonsalves ULP Wants A Sixth Term

During the convention of his party on Sunday, Ralph Gonsalves, the leader of St. Vincent’s social-democratic Unity Labour Party, remarked, “We have achieved much over the past 20+ years, yet we have not arrived at Mount Zion”; we require a sixth term.”

Gonsalves, representing a leftist perspective, addressed topics such as education, infrastructure, and various developmental factors, emphasizing that numerous challenges remain to be overcome before achieving the ultimate goal represented by Mount Zion.

“There are many who will continue after me in this great party, and I know you will give labor a six-term; there is no other alternative. They will get six in their tail; labour is working”.

“Despite the limitations, we are far better today in every aspect of life, living, and production.”

Gonsalves noted that in each Caribbean government, there is a pattern where an individual either resigns from the cabinet or is dismissed by the Prime Minister. Throughout the span of 24 years, he has consistently maintained a record of not firing any ministers or experiencing any resignations.

“We maintain our stability, we revitalize the party, and we maintain the government’s stability, ensuring that any investor can confidently say, ‘This is a stable government we can do business with.’ Don’t underrate that political stability.”

Focusing on the opposition party, Gonsalves remarked, “Is it feasible for Friday to exert control over Bramble, Leacock, and Bruce?” Bruce exhibits characteristics that suggest he may be on the verge of an explosive reaction. What is required is stability, Gonsalves remarked.

Gonsalves stated that due to the rise in wealth, SVG is progressing positively under the ULP.

“We will all experience dissatisfaction in life, but when you think about it, remember also the immense satisfaction and know that the future is more promising under the ULP.”

“Our enemies over the past 24 years, despite their attempts to do us in, we are still better off than we were yesterday. The ULP is stronger today than it has ever been, and in 2025, we will achieve a victory similar to that of 2001 because we bring energy, vision, and skill, and we have the ability to not only inspire but also bring out the best in our people. The opposition lacks this vision; all they do is make empty statements”.

Gonsalves indicated that a small segment of young individuals exists among us, and it is essential to redirect them from historical influences towards a more promising future represented by Mount Zion.

“That means the family, the church, and all of us have a role to play in pulling out this genius among our people.”

Gonsalves asserted that following the sixth political victory, the NDP would be effectively finished, a statement he has emphasized repeatedly.

During the 2020 election, the ULP secured 9 seats, whereas the opposition NDP obtained six seats and achieved a majority in the popular vote.