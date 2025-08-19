ULP says NDP leaders feeling the burn as they Lose grip on reality

NDP’S EMPTINESS IS BECOMING MORE GLARING THAN EVER

NDP LOSING IT

The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is losing it; its leaders are falling apart; the emptiness of the NDP is becoming more glaring with every passing day. As the general elections draw closer, the leading personalities in the NDP and the noisy ones associated with its inner circles are talking so much rubbish, the only reasonable conclusion is that they are realizing that they are facing another electoral drubbing — six in ah row! They are feeling the heat from the people; they are getting the rejection vibes; and the Unity Labour Party (ULP) has not yet put on the real pressure yet. The ULP has established “Labour” as the natural party of government in SVG; that fact haunts the NDP.

But what did the NDP expect? That party’s political leader, Lorraine Friday, the unpatriotic Vincentian turn-coat, a Canadian-by-choice, has always been lazy, weak, and undecisive. He has never been possessed of on single original, uplifting idea in his head. His nasal, whining, hypocritical voice is now irritating people; his platitudes and banalities have grown stale. His feeble attempts to imitate the “rootical” style of Comrade Ralph are so fake and inauthentic that he is appearing even more disconnected from the people than before. His fake, borrowed, imitative, style hides his political eczema. He remains backward to the core with no uplifting vision for the people of SVG. The people are telling the NDP die-hards, canvassers, and candidates that the Canadian Lorraine Friday is a political millstone around the neck of the NDP. The people have concluded that a NDP government led by Friday will stop the progress of the ULP and put the country back 25 years or more.

Around Lorraine Friday are a group of men who have long gone past their prime which was, at their best, underwhelming. They are full of anger, bile, and revenge matched only by their insatiable thirst for power, not to do good for SVG, but to satisfy their inadequacies, their insecurities, and their unreachable quest for status — a social estimation of honour — to be provided not by personal accomplishments, but through the favour of the State. These sad, pathetic figures, these puny men, and women, are in this regard, on the hunt for a mirage. It will end for them in disaster. More than a few of them have turned to politics as a last resort, having failed at a metaphoric ditching and fetching, hoping to avoid their pathway to the poor home.

To the extent that the NDP ever had a vision, however distorted and anti-developmental, it all but collapsed with James Mitchell’s departure in 2000, and any remaining embers were extinguished with Arnhim Eustace’s political exit in 2017. A political party cannot run on fumes from the past. The NDP is now a present danger to the people of SVG; it must be laid to rest finally in the forthcoming general elections of late 2025. The ULP intends to perform the funeral rites in the burial of the NDP, once and for all.

GRUMPY OLD MEN AND OTHERS

Friday, aged 67 years, is at the centre of a band of Grumpy Old Men in the NDP, stuffed with vacuity and rubbish. His colleagues St. Clair Leacock and Daniel Cummings are in their 70s and devoid of ideas; the utterly useless Terrence Ollivierre and “Nature” Stephenson are so stale and their heads undisturbed by any fresh thinking; the Big Youth, Fitz Bramble, in his early 60s, prattles much but makes no coherent sense; he is a brambler; the voluble Israel Bruce, relatively young but more babbling heat than illuminating light, is oft-times offensive to good sense, and the established rules of grammar; he enjoys quarrelling with the dictionary; the less said of the public utterances of the retired banker, Laverne Velox, the better for all persons of reasonable temper and intelligence; her fellow retiree, Andrew John, had an ambition for leadership in the SVG Teachers’ Union, but ended up with the consolation prize of public relations officer, a cruel irony for someone who is constantly at war with the English Language; he is now being foisted as candidate of no merit upon the people of South Windward.

Of the others (Cupid, Neptune, Shallow, Jackson, Conroy Huggins, and Shevern John) it can be said with certainty: “No better the beef, no better the barrel” — all the same sorry lot with little or nothing to offer the people of SVG. Truly what can they offer SVG? Nothing but humbug, folly, and immaturity!

EATING CHINESE TAKE-AWAY FOOD

The NDP is having a collective upset stomach these days from eating so much take away food, courtesy of some firms from the mainland China in concert with the wannabe foreign entities salivating at the damnable prospect of selling our treasured citizenship and passports to a bunch of disreputable foreigners, while planning in vain to break our steadfast, principled, and beneficial relationship with Taiwan, in the forlorn hope of cozying-up in diplomatic bondage to mainland China. These external forces are the ones funding the NDP; and the NDP’s campaign is directed out of the Embassy of a foreign country located in a nearby Caribbean country. But they, too, will fail!

And for dessert, the NDP, through a particularly shallow fellow, is feasting on an Indian pie prepared by the chefs who are dreaming to fortify their gambling, and filthy lucre, on the backs of our sportsmen/women at the proverbial wicket.

NONSENSICAL UTTERANCES

A sample of nonsensical utterings, spoken gibberish with some unspoken meanings, and determinations by the NDP crowd, includes:

Lorraine Friday: “Deciding whether to accord citizenship to the cricketing legends is the most difficult political decision of my life. I can’t make up my mind; so, I will abstain on it.” Really, Friday?

St. Clair Leacock: “I take serious issue with Ralph’s son, Storm, giving his father a bust of himself for his 79th birthday, sculpted by a Trinidadian, paid for by Storm from his own resources. I also object to a banner, provided by his constituencies, celebrating Ralph’s birthday with references such as ‘World Boss’, ‘Five Star General’, and ‘King of the Caribbean’.” Is Ralph ‘King of Caribbean politics’ in the way that Brian Lara or Vivian Richards were “Kings of Batting” or does this mean that Ralph plans to abolish our democracy and establish a permanent Kingdom in SVG, like King Charles in England? I Major Leacock need to know so that I could get an upgrade from my MBE which Mitchell and Queen Elizabeth gave me.

Daniel Cummings: “Poor people must wait until the NDP gets into office to repair or rebuild their houses. Let us starve the ULP government of money, so that they cannot continue their worthy housing programme.” Meanwhile, poor people take the suffering like you used to take it when I was the boss at CWSA.

Kishore Shallow: “Ralph is an old fool, an old clown. Let us be rid of him.” Old people must apparently stay in their bedrooms with their chamber pots, hot water bottles, limacol, and alcolado; be seen and not hear; and await the grim reaper. I never intend to get old; I’ll flame out young like a supernova.

Shevern John: “We should take the $41 million that the ULP government wants to continue their housing programme and give it to the teachers and civil servants who did not take the vaccine; that would be a better thing to do.” — I know that I am talking foolishness, but I can’t help it because Grace is ‘hutting up me head!’

SUMMATION

We invite our ULP supporters and fair-minded journalists to report to the nation on the truly scary and stupid utterances of the NDP spokespersons, and their complete lack of uplifting policies, plans, and programmes! Stay tuned for more folly as the pressure builds on the NDP, on their way to a sixth consecutive electoral defeat!

Meanwhile to the ULP members and supporters we say: Be active more than ever; we can’t sidung; and at the appointed time, we must get up and vote; and vote the ULP again! We can’t turn back; we nah turn back!