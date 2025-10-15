ULP says own the future, Sell-Put the future with NDP

THE ISSUE

The Prime Minister has not as yet advised the Governor-General on the dissolution of Parliament and the date for the forthcoming general elections, but already the clear choice is before the people: “Own the Future With the ULP” or “Sell-Out Our Future With the NDP.” At the ULP massive rally at Layou on Saturday October 11, 2025, Comrade Ralph and other speakers laid out this choice with crystal clarity! And the people listened attentively and approvingly! The ULP is on the road to a huge electoral victory, but the victory is not yet here; we have to do it on election day. So, register to vote; and come out and vote for the ULP.

THE CLEAR CHOICE

On the basis of the ULP’s excellent record over near-25 years in government and its vision, policies, and programmes for the future, our two election themes are strikingly relevant: “Labour is Working for All” and “Own the Future.”

So, let us do the contrast: ULP versus NDP:

ULP is working for all of us! The NDP is lazy and not working for you but for the passport-sellers overseas, the Chinese, and themselves.

ULP is leading us to “Own the Future” with the vision of building a first world nation in SVG! The NDP is “Selling-Out Our Country’s Future.”

The ULP is making believable promises and advancing sound policies! The NDP is making wild, uncosted promises, and foolish policies.

The ULP is a known entity, with internal unity, coherence, a magnificent track-record, people-centred vision and compelling policies for further development! The current NDP has no track record; their leaders have little or no record of achievement; they are internally divided; they are confused; voting for the NDP is like buying a pig-in-a-bag.

The ULP provides certainty of development, improved living standards, and political stability; there is no risk with the ULP! The NDP lacks certainty; it is unstable; it presents unacceptable risks; it is thus a clear and present danger for our country.

The ULP is open and transparent in its governance and political practices; it is full of love and caring for people! The NDP is invariably dishonest in its actions, deceptive in its utterances; it is anti-national and full of anger, bile, and a quest for personal vendetta; some of the NDP leading lights are decidedly crazy in their utterances and actions.

The ULP shows prudence and enterprise in the management of our country’s finances and the economy! The NDP’s sums do no add up; Friday, Leacock, Cummings and the rest of them can’t count properly.

The ULP will keep building on our successes for the people! The NDP proposes to rip it all up in major respects and do not know how to start again!

The ULP thus looks confidently to a brighter future! The NDP looks forward to the past and does so through distorted lens; the NDP is full of illusions; the people are bound to be disillusioned if they buy day-before-yesterday ideas with yesterday’s men and women.

The ULP has leadership that counts in every material particular. The ULP leadership team is visionary, tried and tested and infused, too, with fresh blood! The ULP leadership has energy and will, vision and skill, plus the “X” factor of drawing out the best from our people! The NDP leadership is lazy, weak, indecisive, tired, stale, and fake; the NDP leadership is a complete disaster.

HIGHLIGHTING SOME STARK DIFFERENCES

The ULP is bringing more jobs, better living standards, and increased opportunities for Vincentians by, among other things, attracting investments in brand-name resorts like Sandals and Beaches. One recent example is the signing of an agreement between the ULP government and Sandals to bring a US$500 million in investment for a Beaches Resort a Mt. Wynne of 500 keys (350 imminently and 150 in a next phase), bringing some 2,000 jobs for our people. The NDP opposes it for purely nonsensical political reasons; the NDP says that this is a selling of our country’s patrimony. What rubbish! It was James Mitchell’s NDP which earmarked that site for big hotel development; it was Arnhim Eustace’s NDP which in December 2000 promised a possible 100-room hotel at that site and he was prepared to put in the land as equity. The ULP is actually getting over EC $41 million for 51 acres of land plus US $500 million (EC $1.3 billion) in investment, 2,000 jobs directly, and more indirectly. But the NDP of Friday, Leacock, Cummings, Stephenson, Ollivierre, Bramble, and others say “no” to this investment. A vote for the ULP brings the Beaches’ investment. A vote for the NDP does not. Children and fools must not play with edge tools.

Under the ULP government, our relations with Taiwan have grown stronger and more beneficial to SVG than ever before. The NDP plans to kick out Taiwan and bring in the People’s Republic of China (mainland China). Please remember that the accumulated political experiences, wisdom, and judgment of Milton Cato, James Mitchell, and Comrade Ralph (a total of 55 years and 7 months of experience and wisdom since internal self-government in 1969) advise that we stay with Taiwan. On the other hand, five months of governmental leadership with Eustace and no leadership experience in government by Friday say to break relations with Taiwan. Whose judgement will you choose? Voting for the NDP means being under China’s thumb; it means, too, that the increasing competition and challenge between the USA and China will put SVG under a NDP government in an awkward position; the consequences of this are too risky and dangerous for us; there is no good reason for SVG to break relations with Taiwan. Breaking relations with Taiwan will require repayment immediately of over EC$700 million in loans, the closing-down of the construction of the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale, the end of the generous Taiwan University Scholarships, and much more. Those terrible things, and more, will happen if the people make the mistake of voting for the NDP.

The ULP government will never sell our real patrimony: Our citizenship and our passports to foreigners, mainly disreputable ones, for a mess of pottage. The NDP will sell-out our patrimony, our sacrosanct citizenship and passports as if they are yams, dasheens, and sprat. The USA, Canada, Britain, and the European Union have made it plain that they intend to deny entry to their nations of persons from countries in the Caribbean and elsewhere that continue the terrible practice of selling their citizenship and passports. A vote for the NDP involves the risk of making SVG a pariah, making it difficult for us to travel to USA, Canada, UK, and 27 countries of the European Union, by awarding thousands of disreputable people our citizenship and passports, and engendering corruption and underdevelopment.

The ULP government repairs and builds houses for the poor, before and after natural disasters; we give out fridges, stoves, and washing machines to affected persons. The NDP opposes all of this. The NDP voted recently in Parliament against the ULP government’s request for an additional $41 million for housing for Beryl victims.

There is more touching on Education, Health, Sports, Culture, Social Protection, the Social Safety Net and so forth that divide ULP and NDP. ULP is decidedly on the side of the people! The NDP is not for the people of SVG. They are a danger to the people and their future!