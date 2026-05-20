ULP signals renewed strength with high turnout at NCM

ULP MOBILIZES HUNDREDS AT NATIONAL COUNCIL MEETING.

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) demonstrated a robust show of grassroots support on Tuesday, May 19th, as it held its first National Council Meeting since the November 27th general elections. The gathering, held at Russell’s Auditorium, signaled a re-energized party deeply committed to organizing for its future and defending the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As the highest decision-making body of the ULP, the council meeting drew 617 delegates representing every constituency inside the auditorium, while an enthusiastic crowd of 150 supporters gathered outside. Party Chairman Edwin Snagg chaired the session, which featured impactful remarks from Comrades Ashelle Morgan, Carlos James, and Dr. Orando Brewster.

The centerpiece of the evening was the keynote address and Political Leader’s report by Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. Now serving as the Leader of the Opposition following a 24-year tenure as Prime Minister, Dr. Gonsalves delivered a powerful message of resilience and reconciliation. He urged the party faithful to “turn setback into an advance” and issued a strong call for grace and inclusivity. Dr. Gonsalves emphasized that ULP members must forgive those who exercised their democratic right to vote for the NDP but are now aggrieved with the current administration. He challenged supporters to actively collaborate with these individuals for the betterment of the nation and to squarely aim at correcting the mistakes made during the last election.

Addressing the everyday challenges facing citizens under the new government, Dr. Gonsalves highlighted the ongoing efforts of the People’s Defence Committee (PDC). Spearheaded by the ULP, the PDC processes citizen complaints against the government and is currently providing vital aid to individuals unable to continue payments for government-offered lands. The committee is also actively assisting workers who have been unfairly fired or victimized after years of service in various government departments.

To streamline this support, Dr. Gonsalves announced that official complaint forms are now available at the Party Headquarters. The ULP has assembled a dedicated team of professionals, including lawyers and trade unionists, who stand ready to assist affected citizens.

Looking ahead, the National Council concluded with a major announcement regarding the ULP’s future trajectory. A special meeting will be convened in June to officially set the date for the upcoming ULP National Convention, which is slated to take place later this year.