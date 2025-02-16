Williams vs. Stephenson: A 2025 Election Showdown

Grenville Williams is ULP’s South Leeward Candidate

Grenville Williams, the Attorney General of St. Vincent, has been selected by the South Leeward Constituency Council of the Unity Labour Party (ULP) to represent the party in the General Election of 2025.

The ULP’s South Leeward conference, which took place on Saturday evening (February 15) in Retreat, Vermont, was the occasion where Williams was chosen.

Williams will face off against Nigel Stephenson, the candidate of the New Democratic Party (NDP), who won the seat in 2020 with a vote total of 2958.

This is Williams second bid in a decade.