Unity Labour Party (ULP) candidate Dr. Grace Walters raised serious concerns about alleged attempts to undermine the electoral process through voter bribery in the ongoing election campaign.

Speaking directly to supporters in North Windward, Walters accused opposition members of “walking about with money” in an apparent effort to influence voter decisions. Her stark warning highlights the critical importance of maintaining electoral integrity in the upcoming election.

The allegations come against the backdrop of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ strict Representation of the People Act, which categorically prohibits any form of electoral inducement.

Under this legislation, offering money, gifts, or any valuable consideration to sway voter choices is a serious criminal offense that can result in severe legal consequences.

“The sanctity of our democratic process must be protected,” Walters emphasized, underlining the potential penalties for electoral bribery. These can include substantial fines, potential imprisonment, and disqualification from voting or holding public office.

The Electoral Office of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been proactive in reinforcing ethical political conduct.

Their Code of Ethical Political Conduct explicitly calls for fairness, transparency, and respect for voters’ dignity. The office strongly encourages citizens to report any suspicious electoral activities to the appropriate authorities.

Legal experts note that the law is comprehensive, covering both direct and indirect attempts to influence voters. Even promises of future benefits in exchange for votes can be considered bribery.