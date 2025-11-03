ULP to secure minimum 8 seats in 2025 election

In a bold proclamation of electoral confidence, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has asserted that his Unity Labour Party (ULP) is poised to secure a minimum of eight seats in the upcoming 2025 national elections.

Speaking candidly on BOOM 106.9 FM on Monday, Gonsalves left no room for doubt about his party’s electoral prospects.

“I have no worry at all,” he stated emphatically, dismissing any speculation about potential electoral challenges.

The ULP leader confidently outlined the seats he believes are firmly within the party’s grasp, including:

West Saint George

East Saint George

South Windward

Marriaqua

South Central Windward

North Central Windward

North Windward

Central Leeward

Gonsalves was particularly bullish about specific candidates, notably Grace Walters in North Windward.

He predicted Walters would surpass the impressive majority previously achieved by current MP Montgomery Daniel, potentially securing over 320 votes.

He also emphasized the strengthened position of candidates like Orande Brewster in Central Leeward and Carlos James in North Leeward, suggesting an enhanced electoral strategy compared to the 2020 elections.

In a characteristically witty moment, Gonsalves quipped about mathematical certainty: “It doesn’t matter if you use old maths, new maths, fuzzy maths, funny maths, or Jomo maths. Eight will always be more than seven.”