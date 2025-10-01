ULP’s claim ‘working for all’ mirrors Orwell’s some are more equal’

“Labour is Working for All.” That is the ULP’s campaign slogan! But is it a case where “Labour is Working for All, but for some more than the others.”

That campaign slogan “Labour is Working for All” is paradoxical and ironic. It is similar to George Orwell’s statement in Animal Farm: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”. Orwell’s phrase signifies a deeper meaning than its surface interpretation, representing the abandonment of democratic ideals for a corrupt hierarchical society where a ruling class enjoys privileges denied to others.

The ULP’s campaign strategists’ audacity in framing their messaging as “Labour Is Working for All” is questionable yet noteworthy. Employing this phrase after 25 years in government suggests the ULP has accepted that some Vincentians have enjoyed more power and rights than others. This is evident in the treatment of hundreds of public servants dismissed under the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The disregard for their constitutional rights demonstrates that the ULP is not working for all.

The perpetual victimisation of individuals such as Luzette King, Adriana King, Kenson King, Bigger Biggs and many others cannot be considered labour working for all. The case of Cornelius John, who was shot in the foot by a “mystery shooter” who remains unaccounted for, also exemplifies this. The ongoing police abuse and the mistreatment of women and children while government ministers remain silent are also unacceptable. Michell Andrews died without justice following allegations of rape and sexual assault by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and following a “rape rally” – did Labour work for her and her family?

In contrast, the rise of individuals such as Storm Gonsalves to prominence, Camillo Gonsalves’ ascent to leadership within the Unity Labour Party and the government, and the ability of ministers to travel abroad for medical treatment due to inadequate local facilities are indicative of the type of “work”Labour is advocating for. Furthermore, Mr Cornelius John remains without justice following the alleged actions of Ashelle Morgan and her associates who were alleged to have left him with a gunshot wound in his leg. There are also lucrative government contracts to retirees and directors on boards that drain the country’s resources,

while thousands of Vincentians remain unemployed and underemployed. Is this really Labour Working for All?

On a national scale, the general state of the economy contributes to the perception that Labour is not working for all. Billions in national debt; a “hook in the gill” of the nation and its unborn population,unprecedented poverty that continues to leave hundreds of Vincentians barely able to provide a proper meal on a daily basis, high youth unemployment that continues to frustrate the lives of such individuals, the inability to arrest the record-breaking crime rates, allegations of electoral fraud, corruption and a failing healthcare system by all indications point to Labour working, but not for all.

It is concerning that the Labour Party continues to support foreign friends and associates over local investors. For example, Rayneau has benefited from a lucrative deal to operate his quarry in North Leeward. He continues to enjoy being pleasured by the 58.8 acres of land, taken from dozens of farmers in North Leeward, and resulting in his orgasmic experience. To remind Labour, these families are still yet to be adequately compensated and relocated to the promised new lands. As a result, the families of these farmers continue to feel the pressure of Labour working against them.

This is compounded by concessionary deals for businesses such as Sandals, Black Sands, and Rainforest. These companies continue to outcompete the local businesses and continually destroy the livelihoods of hundreds of Vincentians. Is Labour really working for all? In contrast, if you can find a dozen Vincentian businessmen and women who are not family and/or friends of the ULP, and are receiving the same level of support and benefits, then point them out for all to see whether or not Labour is working for all.

For those reliant on Labour for handouts and gifts, the thousands waiting for road work every six months, and those on poor relief who can work but prefer to receive financial assistance, it may seem that Labour is working for them. However, it is important to consider whether this is the best contribution to the nation. A better approach in efforts to support such groups of people would have been to teach them how to fish, so that they will be able to fish forever and feed themselves and their families. In the words of DJ 20, “get up and get, wuk up a sweat”.

Please consider this perspective before forming an opinion.