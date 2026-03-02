Ultra wealthy paying $350K to flee Middle East

The super wealthy are paying as much as $350,000 to flee the Middle East on private jets as missiles continue to pummel the region.

Rich elites living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been frantically reaching out to private security companies for an exit route ever since the US and Israel targeted Iran in coordinated attacks over the weekend, Semafor reported.

Some are willing to cough up hundreds of thousands of dollars to be driven 10 hours to Saudi Arabia where they can then charter private planes to Europe.

“Saudi Arabia is the only real option for people who want to get out of the region right now,” Ameerh Naran, chief executive of private jet brokerage Vimana Private, said.

Among those trying to escape are senior executives at global finance firms and rich folks in the region on vacation.

“We’ve been approached by a mixture of clients including families, individuals, and corporations that want to get out of the region either because their fear for their safety, or for business reasons they just need to be able to travel,” Ian McCaul, who works at the UK-based security firm Alma Risk, said.

The sudden demand for an escape route has sent the cost of private jet charters to Europe soaring to as much as $350,000, according to the firms.

Dubai — which has become a hive of foreign ultra-wealthy businessmen, entrepreneurs and influencers in recent years – was among the Gulf areas struck after Iran launched its retaliatory strikes on Saturday.

Footage emerged of Dubai’s luxury Fairmont The Palm hotel engulfed in flames after UAE forces intercepted an Iranian air attack.

Debris from the intercepted attack reportedly crashed down near the front of the luxury hotel.

Meanwhile, scores of influencers were flooding social media with videos and photos of the trails of smoke left behind by missiles across Dubai’s skyline as Iranian missile and drone strikes pummeled the region.

The US-Israeli attacks, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, were ordered over Iran’s refusal to dismantle its nuclear program after weeks of negotiations.

President Trump had repeatedly warned Tehran it would face consequences if it didn’t make a deal with the US.