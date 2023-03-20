UN appeals for increased humanitarian access, resources for Haiti

UN makes urgent appeal for help with Haiti crisis

The United Nations and its partners on Sunday issued an urgent appeal for increased humanitarian access and resources for Haiti, stating that the humanitarian situation across the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country continues to deteriorate “day by day due to a spiral of violence, emergencies related to protection, human rights and food insecurity as well as an epidemic of cholera”.

In a statement, following a two-day mission, the acting Director of Operations and Advocacy Division of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Tareq Talahma said “we cannot let Haiti become a forgotten crisis”.

“The influence of armed gangs is growing exponentially in Port Au Prince and beyond, including Artibonite department – the country’s breadbasket.”

The statement said that six representatives of UN aid agencies and international non-governmental organisations (NGO) met with people affected by the humanitarian crisis, local and international partners, acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other government officials.

The delegation also met with representatives of communities in areas controlled or under the influence of armed gangs.

For her part, the Head of the Humanitarian Field Assistance of UNICEF, Sara Bordas Eddy remarked “the deterioration of actual humanitarian needs in Haiti is unparalleled”.

“The agony of a Haitian child today is incomparable to the suffering of a Haitian youngster a few years ago. We are sponsoring humanitarian efforts to reach individuals in need, especially in gang-controlled regions. For it to happen in the long run, the donor community must not abandon Haiti.”

Notwithstanding the challenges, UN and NGO officials stated that the humanitarian response is intensifying and committed to offer additional assistance to relief workers on the ground.

“The population is desperate, but I also observed the tenacity and promise of the women and girls who want to help build a better future for their countries, communities, and families,” said Shoko Arakaki, UN Population Division Director of Humanitarian Response. They require immediate medical and emotional assistance, as well as a source of income and economic empowerment in order to rehabilitate.”

According to Talahma, the UN and its partners will require $715 million this year to assist more than three million people.

“This is more than double the amount requested last year and the greatest amount since the 2010 earthquake – more than simply humanitarian help, the people of Haiti want peace, security, and safety,” he added.

Source : CMC