UN Court Orders Venezuela to Halt Elections in Disputed Region

A UN top court orders Venezuela to halt election plans in a resource-rich area in Guyana

The United Nations’ top court ordered Venezuela on Thursday to refrain from holding elections for officials who supposedly would oversee a resource-rich area in neighboring Guyana that both countries claim as their own.

The ruling by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands comes at the request of Guyana, which accused Venezuela of violating an earlier ruling by planning to hold elections on May 25 for a governor and other officials to administer the Essequibo region.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said he welcomed the ruling.

“Once again, Guyana’s position has prevailed,” he said.

The Essequibo region represents two-thirds of Guyana and is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources. It also is located close to massive offshore oil deposits, with current production averaging some 650,000 barrels daily.

The dispute between the South American neighbors over Essequibo began more than a century ago, when an international tribunal in 1899 drew the border between them.

In 2018, Guyana went to the International Court of Justice and asked judges to uphold the 1899 ruling.

The case is still pending in court while tensions between the two countries keep rising.