UN & EU Leaders to Address CARICOM Summit in Barbados

48th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting is a meeting of great interest

Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Foreign and Community Relations with the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms. Elizabeth Solomon, has described the upcoming 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government as a “meeting of great interest.”

Speaking ahead of the engagement, which is set for February 19-21 in Bridgetown, Barbados, Ms. Solomon noted that the meeting comes at a focal time for the hemisphere and will be an opportune moment to discuss CARICOM’s approach to various matters.

Themed Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth, and Sustainable Development, the Meeting will address matters on the regional agenda including food and nutrition security, climate change and finance, the ongoing challenges in Haiti, security issues, digital resilience, external relations, and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy. Maritime and air transport, as well as reparations, will also be discussed over the two days.

Ms. Solomon underscored the importance of regional unity, stating,

“It is important for the Region to unite and speak with one voice on many issues, and this is an excellent opportunity under Prime Minister Mottley’s leadership, as Chair of CARICOM.”

The opening ceremony will be held on the afternoon of 19 February at the Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown, featuring speeches from Prime Minister Mottley; immediate past Chair, Hon. Dickon Mitchell of Grenada; the new Premier of Montserrat, Hon. Reuben T. Meade; and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett. Special Guests- UN Secretary-General, H.E. António Guterres and European Commission President, H.E.Ursula von der Leyen will also address the Ceremony.

Heads of Government are also expected to engage with several distinguished guests, including the UN Secretary-General; European Commission President; Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Mr. Daniel Best; President of Afreximbank, H.E. Professor Benedict Oramah; and Executive President of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) Mr. Sergio Díaz-Granados.

A special meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) will precede the Conference on 19 February. ASG Solomon described this meeting as “very important,” noting that CARICOM Foreign Ministers play a key role in advising the Heads of Government on foreign policy matters.