UN Experts Arrive in Suriname to Assess Human Rights of People of African Descent

UN Regional Office Welcomes the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent to Suriname

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) CARICOM Regional Office welcomes the visit of the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent to Suriname. The Working Group arrived in Suriname on 24 March and will remain in country until 2 April 2025. The delegation will assess the human rights situation of people of African descent in the country and examine issues related to racial discrimination, equality, and justice.

Head of the delegation, Ms. Barbara Reynolds, said, “This country visit is of critical importance to Surinamese of African descent, as it is to building out a comprehensive picture of the situation of people of African descent in the Caribbean and in South America. It is imperative that the Working Group and others engage directly in order to support their agency and efforts in claiming their human rights.”

“We are grateful to the Government of Suriname for inviting and welcoming the Working Group at such a critical time and look forward to a healthy conversation in the best interests of Surinamese of African descent and, as the largest ethnic group, in the best interest of Suriname itself,” Ms. Reynolds added.

In addition to Ms. Reynolds, the delegation is composed of Miriam Ekiudoko and Isabelle Mamadou, all members of the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent.

During the visit, the experts will engage with government officials, national institutions, the judiciary, civil society organizations, and individuals advocating for racial justice. Their mission will contribute to a comprehensive report to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council later this year.

“This visit marks a significant step in addressing the challenges and legacies of racial discrimination in Suriname,” said Michelle Brathwaite, OHCHR CARICOM Office Regional Representative. “We welcome the opportunity to support dialogue and action toward greater racial equality, justice, and inclusion.”

The Working Group’s visit also highlights the launch of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025–2034), a renewed global commitment to promoting the rights, dignity, and development of people of African descent.

Press Conference:

The experts will present their preliminary findings and recommendations on 2 April 2025 at 15:30 at Torarica Resort, Paramaribo. Access is limited to accredited journalists. To register, please email [email protected].